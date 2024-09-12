Miranda Cosgrove Show ‘Mission Unstoppable’ Renewed By Hearst Media Production Group

Mission Unstoppable, a show hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and executive produced by Cosgrove and Geena Davis, has been renewed for two more seasons by Hearst Media Production Group for CBS.

The show, which airs during the CBS WKND educational/informational programming block, is currently in Season 6. The renewal will see it air through the 2025-2026 season.

Mission Unstoppable celebrates women who have achieved success in STEM fields. Those who get a close-up this season include Cecilia Aragon, a two-time bronze medalist in the US National and World Aerobatics Championships, who also happens to be an accomplished data scientist; Morgan Yost, who has juggled duties as a Denver Broncos cheerleader with her job as an aerospace engineer at Lockheed Martin; and Heather Peters, who has helped the Puckerbutt Pepper Company produce two of the hottest peppers known to humankind.

Lydia Hill Philanthropies produces Mission Unstoppable through its If/Then initiative.

“Our partners at Lyda Hill Philanthropies are true advocates who inspire young women to pursue careers in STEM professions,” said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive VP and general manager, education/information. “Together with CBS, we will continue to amplify this mission by bringing more inspirational stories of women in STEM to Mission Unstoppable.”

Cosgrove’s credits include iCarly and Despicable Me. Paramount Plus rebooted iCarly in 2021.