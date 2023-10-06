Dogs, Robots, Miranda Cosgrove Star in CBS WKND Season Premieres

CBS WKND, as the network’s Saturday morning block is now known, debuts October 7, and features the season premieres of Lucky Dog (season 11), The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation (season 10), Mission Unstoppable (season 5) and Hope in the Wild (season 6), and reruns of Tails of Valor and Recipe Rehab.

The educational and informational (E/I) block was previously known as CBS Dream Team. The shows are produced by Hearst Media Production Group and feature “stories of hope and compassion designed to enlighten, teach and inspire viewers to make a greater commitment to themselves, their families and their communities,” according to CBS.

Brandon McMillan hosts dog-rescue show Lucky Dog, now known as Lucky Dog: Reunions because it sees the host check in with dogs he’s featured across the seven seasons he has helmed. The October 7 episode visits with a cancer survivor who loves the ocean, and a Maltese mix dealing with health issues, too.

Mo Rocca hosts The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, about our greatest inventions. In the season premiere, he features a pingpong robot and examines how the digital camera changed photography.

Miranda Cosgrove hosts Mission Unstoppable, about women in science. The season premiere features a chemical engineer who makes fuel out of soybean oil, and a scientist who uses seashells to help human bones grow.

Hope Swinimer hosts animal rescue show Hope in the Wild. The first episode of the season features a pelican who is blown far from its path, and Swinimer’s efforts to get it back on track.

Kel Mitchell hosts service-animal show Tails of Valor. Evette Rios hosts cooking program Recipe Rehab.

CBS’s educational and informational block targets children ages 13 to 16.