Mo Rocca-Hosted ‘The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation’ Approaches 200 Episodes

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, an educational/informational program hosted by Mo Rocca, marks its 200th episode April 30. The show tells the stories of innovators in American history. Hearst Media Production Group produces The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation.

The program will feature special content across its social channels to celebrate the milestone, pulling out highlights from its 199 episodes.

Rocca is a correspondent on CBS Sunday Morning. Innovation Nation is part of CBS’s Saturday morning “The Dream Team” lineup, which targets younger viewers.

The show “tells the fascinating stories behind innovators throughout our history, the forward-looking visionaries of today, and the extraordinary talents and dedication required to bring their inventions to life,” according to Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG).

“Over the years, Innovation Nation has provided crucial early exposure to technological innovations that have become essential tools of our daily lives,” said Bryan Curb, executive VP and general manager, education/information (E/I) of HMPG. “The Henry Ford, CBS and Mo Rocca have been tremendous partners for this highly honored, successful program.”

Innovation Nation averages nearly 1.2 million total weekly viewers. Season nine begins in the fall. Alie Ward and Albert Lawrence are correspondents.

“It just feels wonderful, in this very turbulent time for media, to have a show that has such a solid fan base and such a solid premise,” Rocca said in an interview. “I feel very stable in this role with this show in a business that’s far from stable.”

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and the Benson Ford Research Center.

“We continue to be so proud of this series and the impact it has had on the millions of people who tune in,” said Patricia Mooradian, president & CEO of The Henry Ford. “We are thrilled to be on this journey and celebrating 200 episodes with our partners at HMPG.” ■