CBS Celebrates 40 Years of ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ With Prime Special

CBS marks four decades of CBS Sunday Morning with the primetime special Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning. The program airs Friday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Jane Pauley, who anchors CBS Sunday Morning, will host the special.

CBS Sunday Morning launched Jan. 28, 1979 with Charles Kuralt as anchor. Charles Osgood was named Kuralt’s successor in 1994 and held the position until he stepped down in September 2016, when Pauley took over.

CBS Sunday Morning has been the No. 1 Sunday morning news program for 15 consecutive years, said CBS. Correspondents include Lee Cowan, Rita Braver, Mo Rocca, Tracy Smith and Martha Teichner.

Rand Morrison is the executive producer of CBS Sunday Morning and the prime special.