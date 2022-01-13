Hearst Media Production Group is Litton Entertainment's New Name

Hearst Media Production Group to be led by three executives: Bryan Curb, Chris Matthews and Angelica Rosas McDaniel.

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) is the rebranded name of Litton Entertainment. The Los Angeles-based production entity — which also produces weekly syndicated news and politics program, Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien — will be overseen by three newly appointed senior executives, Hearst Television said Thursday. Hearst Television acquired a majority interest in Litton in 2017 and completed the acquisition last year.

The three executives are Bryan Curb, who has been named executive VP and general manager, educational and informational (E/I) programming; Chris Matthews, who will serve as chief financial officer; and Angelica Rosas McDaniel, who will lead the group’s entertainment unit as executive vice president and general manager, entertainment.

Curb comes from Litton, where he was chief creative officer. Prior to joining Litton in 2018, he was founder and CEO of Burbank, Calif.-based production company MTO Productions.

Matthews previously was senior vice president and chief financial officer for Litton Entertainment, which he joined in 2016.

McDaniel, who joined Litton from CBS Daytime in 2020, was previously executive vice president, strategy and creative development for the company. She will lead the newly formed entertainment unit of Hearst Media Production Group, which was formed in September and is based in Los Angeles. She was at CBS for nine years, rising to executive vice president of daytime programs and syndicated program development.

“Bryan, Angelica and Chris are savvy media executives who will help propel the new group from a creative, strategic and business standpoint,” said Frank Biancuzzo, president of Hearst Media Production Group, in a statement. “Together with our existing team of strong managers, producers and operational staff, we’re poised for great things ahead.”

HMPG’s program portfolio comprises more than 30 series, many of them geared toward educational and informational weekend blocks for kids and teens that air on broadcast television networks. ■