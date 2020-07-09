Angelica Rosas McDaniel Named EVP, Strategy at Litton Entertainment

Former CBS Head of Daytime Angelica Rosas McDaniel has been named executive vice president of strategy at Hearst-owned Litton Entertainment, said Litton President and CEO Dave Morgan Thursday. In her new role, which is effective Sept. 1, McDaniel will be involved in all aspects of the company’s operations from original productions to syndication and digital strategy.

“I’ve known Angelica for eight years and there could not be a more opportune time for her to join Litton,” Morgan said in a statement. “She’s distinguished herself as not only an innovator but as a visionary in championing programming that empowers women, promotes racial diversity and resonates with parents and educators. She’s the ideal executive to help us execute on our aggressive plans to grow in a dynamically evolving video marketplace.”

At CBS, McDaniel oversaw the network’s daytime lineup, including game shows Price is Right and Let’s Make A Deal and soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. During her tenure, CBS launched panel talker, The Talk. In 2013-14, she partnered with Litton to launch CBS’ new Saturday morning kids’ programming block, “CBS Dream Team … It’s Epic!,” which included such Litton-produced programs as Lucky Dog, Innovation Nation and Mission Unstoppable.

McDaniel began her career in radio at age 15, producing and hosting a daily afternoon show for children in 32 markets. She later moved to XM Radio as an executive producer and director. She later joined Telepictures, Warner Bros.’ first-run production arm, where she ultimately served as creative director of new media for all studio shows, a lineup that included such shows as Extra, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Tyra Banks Show.

In 2010, she jumped to CBS, where she rose to become executive vice president of daytime programs, overseeing 11 shows and more than 1,200 original episodes annually.

Last month, Litton and CuriosityStream partnered to distribute internationally Mission Unstoppable -- a series that focuses on women leaders in science, technology, engineering and math and in April, Litton launched The Daily Splash, an online hub where kids and families can access Litton programming.