Hearst Buys Majority Interest in Litton Entertainment

Hearst will become the majority owner of TV producer and distributor Litton Entertainment under a deal announced Friday.

Hearst said it expects the transaction to close Feb. 1, although did not detail terms of the deal.

Litton produces more than 800 hours of scripted and unscripted programming for broadcast networks and station groups each year, according to Hearst. The company is an industry leader in producing and syndicating educational and informational TV, as well as family entertainment, it said.

“We’ve known (Litton president and CEO Dave Morgan) since the early days of his career with Hearst and have admired the first-class brand of Litton Entertainment that he and his team have built over the years,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb. “Providing quality, family-friendly programming to viewers is an important tenet of Hearst Television and adding Litton’s assets and expertise to our company through this partnership will be a terrific complement to our business.”