Hearst TV Taps Frank Biancuzzo To Head New Production Group

Hearst Television said it launched Hearst Media Production Group and named Frank Biancuzzo as the unit’s president.

Hearst Media Production Group will develop and produce original programming for distribution to television stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services.

It will work with Hearst TV’s studio resources and form partnerships with outside production entities, the company said.

The new unit will also incorporate Hearst Television’s existing national program resources, including Litton Entertainment, which produces and distributes TV programming, children’s educational and informational content; and the political magazine show Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, now entering its seventh season.

“Hearst Media Production Group is a logical progression in our longstanding strategy of producing and owning more content which can be leveraged across linear and digital platforms,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb. “Frank is among the broadcast television industry’s most versatile, creative, and highly regarded executives, and he will have the resources to expand our programming relationships and original content portfolio.”

Biancuzzo was executive VP and group head at Hearst Television. Before that he was general manager of Hearst’s WISN-TV in Milwaukee, and part of Hearst TV’s marketing and promotion team. Prior to joining Hearst, he was with Frank N. Magid Associates.

A successor to Biancuzzo as group head will be announced at a later date, Hearst said.

“This is a pivotal time in our industry with a strong demand for original programming across all platforms,” Biancuzzo said. “We look forward to building on our past successes, while developing new and distinctive programming from a creative, strategic and business partnership standpoint.”