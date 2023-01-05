Miranda Cosgrove to Toast 10 Seasons of ‘Lucky Dog’

Lucky Dog, a pet show produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HPMG) that airs on weekends on CBS, starts season 10 January 7, and HPMG and CBS will celebrate the new season in style.

Eric and Rashi Khanna Wiese, a husband-and-wife team, host Lucky Dog, which Blue Buffalo sponsors. In each episode the Wieses rescue a shelter dog, rehab and train it, then find a home for it. The series draws nearly 1.2 million total weekly viewers, according to HPMG.

Season 10 will feature its 200th dog rescued and introduced to a new home–a terrier mix named Benny, found as a stray on the streets of Los Angeles.

Joining in the tenth-season celebration is actress and dog lover Miranda Cosgrove, host and co-executive producer of the CBS show Mission Unstoppable. The series, also produced by HMPG, inspires young women to enter careers in science, technology, engineering and math. Like Lucky Dog, it is part of the “CBS Dream Team” weekend lineup, which includes The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation.

Cosgrove will make a crossover appearance on Lucky Dog, joining later this season for a special episode in which her own dog will get expert training. And the Wieses will make a guest appearance on CBS’s The Price Is Right during the game show’s “Pet Adoption Week.”

“Lucky Dog continues to be a remarkably engaging show with compelling content that strikes a chord with weekly viewers,” said Frank Biancuzzo, president of HMPG. “It represents the best of education and information programming and has been an invaluable part of the CBS weekend morning lineup.”

Cosgrove played teen Carly in Nickelodeon series iCarly, which was rebooted in recent years on Paramount Plus, and was also on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh. Her film work includes School of Rock and Despicable Me. ■