Litton's 'Mission Unstoppable' Joins CuriosityStream Line-Up

Science-focused streaming service CuriosityStream is adding Litton Entertainment’s Mission Unstoppable to its programming line-up, the two companies said Wednesday.

Mission Unstoppable is hosted by Miranda Cosgrove, and is produced in partnership with Lyda Hill Philanthropies’ IF/THEN Initiative . The series spotlights women who are role models in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) with the objective of inspiring the next generation.

This agreement is the latest in a building partnership between CuriosityStream and Litton after the service in March 2019 acquired four popular teen-focused series from Litton, including Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin and Rock The Park.

“For many years, John Hendricks, CuriosityStream and Litton have embarked on similar missions to entertain and simultaneously educate worldwide audiences,” Dave Morgan, president and CEO of Litton Entertainment, said in a statement. “CuriosityStream is an excellent partner in our effort to expand our programming to additional platforms, as well as in our commitment to continue shining a light on STEM superstars.”

CuriosityStream is available worldwide with additional linear channels in a growing number of markets including India, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Russia, Mexico and Latin America, among others. Mission Unstoppable premieres on CuriosityStream this summer.