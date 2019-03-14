CuriosityStream Adds Four Litton Shows

Science-focused streaming service CuriosityStream has picked up four teen-targeted programs from Litton Entertainment: Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown,Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin, Innovation Nation and Rock the Park. All four will premiere on the service next month.

“CuriosityStream’s family fare shares the same commitment to imaginative storytelling and engaging characters that powers our entire documentary library for our younger viewers who are thrilled by exploration, passionate about changing their world or obsessed by all things dino,” said Clint Stinchcomb, president and CEO of CuriosityStream, in a statement. “CuriosityStream has purity of focus – our viewers come to us for the best shows across the full spectrum of the non-fiction genre, and Litton’s first-class programming is a natural fit.”

Other series and specials that air on CuriosityStream, which was founded by Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks, include David Attenborough’s Light on Earth,Miniverse and Cities of the Sea.