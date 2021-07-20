Paramount Plus Renews ‘iCarly’ Reboot

ICarly has been renewed for season two by Paramount Plus. The show premiered June 17, nearly a decade after iCarly wrapped on Nickelodeon. Production on season two starts in Los Angeles this fall.

The show centers on Carly Shay, “the original influencer,” in Paramount Plus’s words, and her friends dealing with love, family and work, now as adults. Miranda Cosgrove plays Carly, Jerry Trainor is Spencer, Nathan Kress portrays Freddie, Laci Mosley is Harper and Jaidyn Triplett plays Millicent.

ICarly was created by Dan Schneider.

Season one of the reboot has 13 episodes. New ones drop on Thursdays.

Ali Schouten and Miranda Cosgrove executive produce, with Schouten the showrunner. Jerry Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg are producers.

The original series ran from 2007-2012 on Nickelodeon, which, like Paramount Plus, is part of ViacomCBS.