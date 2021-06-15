New Season of ‘iCarly’ on Paramount Plus June 17

The reboot of iCarly, with Miranda Cosgrove reprising her role as influencer Carly Shay, premieres on Paramount Plus June 17. The show picks up almost ten years after the original series concluded.

iCarly ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012, and had Carly Shay hosting a web program with her pals called iCarly. The show within the show took off, and Carly had to balance her new celebrity with more mundane teen issues.

Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress return, with Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett joining the cast.

There are 13 episodes. Three drop on premiere day and the remaining ten debut weekly.

The reboot is centered on Carly and friends “navigating the uncertainties of their 20s,” according to Paramount Plus.

Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus are part of ViacomCBS.