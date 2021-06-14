What’s Premiering This Week (June 14-June 20)

Several new original series and films as well as a reboot of a popular kids-targeted show highlight new programming slated to premiere during the week leading into Father’s Day.

Disney Plus on June 18 will premiere comedy-drama Physical, starring Rose Byrne as an unhappy housewife turned star workout instructor during the 1980s aerobics boom.

Paramount Plus on June 17 will debut iCarly, a revival of the 2000s Nickelodeon hit series. Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor will reprise their roles from the original iCarly for the new series.

In a nod to Father’s Day, Netflix on June 18 will premiere Fatherhood, a movie drama starring Kevin Hart as a widower taking care of his newborn daughter.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of June 14 to June 20 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

June 16 -- Dave (returning series) -- FXX

June 16 -- Penguin Town (documentary) -- Netflix

June 17 -- Black Summer (returning series) -- Netflix

June 17 -- Generation (drama) -- HBO Max

June 17 -- Intelligence (returning series) -- Peacock

June 18 -- Luca (animation) -- Disney Plus

June 18 -- Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer (documentary) -- Nat Geo

June 19 -- Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America (documentary) -- History

June 20 -- Evil (returning series) -- Paramount Plus

June 20 -- Kevin Can F**k Himself (dramedy) -- AMC

June 20 -- Rick and Morty (returning series) -- Adult Swim