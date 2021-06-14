What’s Premiering This Week (June 14-June 20)
Paramount Plus' 'iCarly' reboot; Disney Plus' 'Physical' lead original series debuts
Several new original series and films as well as a reboot of a popular kids-targeted show highlight new programming slated to premiere during the week leading into Father’s Day.
Disney Plus on June 18 will premiere comedy-drama Physical, starring Rose Byrne as an unhappy housewife turned star workout instructor during the 1980s aerobics boom.
Paramount Plus on June 17 will debut iCarly, a revival of the 2000s Nickelodeon hit series. Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor will reprise their roles from the original iCarly for the new series.
In a nod to Father’s Day, Netflix on June 18 will premiere Fatherhood, a movie drama starring Kevin Hart as a widower taking care of his newborn daughter.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of June 14 to June 20 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
June 16 -- Dave (returning series) -- FXX
June 16 -- Penguin Town (documentary) -- Netflix
June 17 -- Black Summer (returning series) -- Netflix
June 17 -- Generation (drama) -- HBO Max
June 17 -- Intelligence (returning series) -- Peacock
June 18 -- Luca (animation) -- Disney Plus
June 18 -- Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer (documentary) -- Nat Geo
June 19 -- Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America (documentary) -- History
June 20 -- Evil (returning series) -- Paramount Plus
June 20 -- Kevin Can F**k Himself (dramedy) -- AMC
June 20 -- Rick and Morty (returning series) -- Adult Swim
