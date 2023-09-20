CBS Rebrands Saturday-Morning Block

CBS has rebranded its Saturday morning block. What has been “CBS Dream Team” is now “CBS WKND” and the season begins Saturday, October 7.

Shows include Lucky Dog: Reunions, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, Mission Unstoppable and Hope in the Wild. They are produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) and feature “stories of hope and compassion designed to enlighten, teach and inspire viewers to make a greater commitment to themselves, their families and their communities,” according to CBS.

It is season 11 of Lucky Dog and Brandon McMillan hosts the dog rescue show.

Mo Rocca hosts The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation. Season 10 starts October 7 for the show about America’s greatest inventions and how they happened.

Miranda Cosgrove hosts Mission Unstoppable, profiling females on the cutting edge of science. Season five begins that day.

Hope Swinimer is in Hope in the Wild, which sees her team rescue and rehabilitate injured and orphaned animals. It will be season six.

CBS WKND also has reruns of the Kel Mitchell show Tails of Valor, about service animals, and Recipe Rehab, where Evette Rios showcases tasty recipes that are lower in calorie count.

The educational and informational CBS WKND block targets children ages 13 to 16.