New Season of Brandon McMillan’s ‘Lucky Dog’ on Oct. 7

Brandon McMillan will return to host the 11th season of Hearst Media Production Group’s Lucky Dog, which starts October 7. The show will air as Lucky Dog: Reunions in the CBS weekend educational/informational block.

Lucky Dog, which debuted in 2013, focuses on rescuing, rehabbing and re-homing dogs. McMillan returns to the Lucky Dog Ranch in the new season, where he’ll revisit memorable episodes from his seven seasons as host. He’ll “watch along” with the audience, HMPG said, as he relives his experience rescuing and training shelter dogs and pairing them with families for the long term. At the end of each episode, McMillan will reunite with the original families to find out how the adopted pets are doing.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the season premiere will feature a pet reunion with a breast cancer survivor.

“Lucky Dog has developed a large and loyal following of pet lovers nationwide,” Bryan Curb, HMPG executive VP, education/information, said. “This season, we’re giving fans what they’ve been asking for with updates on the previously adopted pets and their families. Brandon’s return will make it a true ‘reunion.’ ”

The show averages more than 1.1 million total weekly viewers, according to HMPG.