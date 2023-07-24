Hearst TV Sets Launch Of Season 3 of Very Local’s ‘Finding Adventure’

Season 3 of Finding Adventure, an original series on Hearst Television’s Very Local streaming app, is set to launch August 1.

Over the course of the season, host Kinga Philipps takes viewers to a dozen cities where she gets a local resident to try a thrilling activity in the home town.

In the season premiere, Philipps gives a dad in Savannah e-foiling lessons and takes a military retiree and single mother in Cincinnati surfing and shark-tooth hunting.

She also returns to Albuquerque to help a double amputee kayak and mountain bike.

“I am so thrilled to be back for Season 3. We are meeting new people, traveling to new destinations and providing transformative experiences that ignite a sense of curiosity, connection and personal growth,” Philipps said. “Each individual’s journey looks a bit different, and the destination is never the same -- but that is what makes this show so special.”

Hearst Television launched Very Local in 2021. It offers original non-scripted programming focused on local markets where Hearst owns TV stations.

Very Local produces more than 100 hours of content a year, including more than a dozen titles and hundreds of interstitial programs.