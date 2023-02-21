Hearst TV Launches Season 2 of Very Local’s ‘Finding Adventure’
Episodes available to stream free on Very Local app
Hearst Television said it is launching season two of Finding Adventure, an original national series that streams on free ad-supported streaming TV channels via Hearst’s Very Local app on Tuesday.
Finding Adventure, hosted by Kinga Philipps, takes people on outdoor adventures in the markets where they live.
“Watching the personal transformations of the inspiring locals we’ve invited on the show is one of the most rewarding experiences we’ve had as creators,” Michael Callahan, senior director, digital studios at Very Local, said. “Kinga Philipps couldn’t be more compassionate and captivating as their mentor and our tenacious producing team did a wonderful job capturing more heartwarming and heart-pounding stories in season two of Finding Adventure,”
Season two’s eight 30-minute episodes take place in Hearst markets, including Louisville, Kentucky; Greenville, South Carolina; Milwaukee; Manchester, New Hampshire; and Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Season one featured several hosts, including Boston Rob Mariano from Survivor, YouTube personality Ashley Adams and influencer/chef Bime Cruz, as well as Philipps.
Hearst launched its over-the-top Very Local connected TV channel last year. It started by airing local news content, with digital-first original programming added in.
Very Local produces more than 100 hours of content a year, including more than a dozen titles and hundreds of interstitial programs, and manages the schedules of more than two dozen free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels. ■
