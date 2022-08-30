Hearst Showcases Very Local’s Streaming Shows on TV Stations

Hearst Television plans to let broadcast viewers sample the original shows appearing on its Very Local streaming service.

For a week starting Sept.5, Hearst stations in 26 markets will air Very Local Presents: More to Explore, a hosted special including a full episodes of Very Local series.

The episodes mostly air in the afternoon, most replacing episodes of Ellen. The shows have ad, including promotions for the new syndicated Jennifer Hudson show.

Hosts include Boston Rob Mariano from Survivor, Shark Week Tiger Queen Kinga Phillips of Shark Week’s Tiger Queen, YouTube personality Ashley Adams and influencer/chef, Bime Cruz.

“Very Local Presents: More to Explore is a week-long celebration of the extraordinary talent, passion and resilience found in local communities across America,” said Very Local Director of Programming Laura Ling. “We’re thrilled to share these stories with the broader television audience, and we hope viewers will download the free Very Local app for more.”

On September 5, Ashley Adams, the host of Very Local’s Maker Nation, introduces viewers to some of the hottest crafters across the U.S., and then presents an episode of Eat Play Stay, a Very Local series featuring the best of what to do, where to dine, and where to stay in cities around the country.

Tuesday’s installment is hosted by Kinga Philipps, who is the guide behind Very Local’s Finding Adventure. After a Finding Adventure episode she introduces a new Very Local series, Local Love, which features a single going on three blind dates -- while discovering a love of new things to do in her hometown.

Wednesday takes viewers on a search for justice -- with two episodes of Very Local’s true crime series Hometown Tragedy, developed in collaboration with Hearst TV news teams around the country.

On Thursday, Survivor all-star Rob Mariano, host of Very Local’s Boston Rob Does Beantown, takes viewers through some of his favorite Boston hot spots and then tees up an episode of My Amazing Cheap Date, in which couples compete to see who can make the most of a date-on-a-budget.

On Friday Bime Cruz of Blind Kitchen Boston hosts a blind-folded culinary battle, then spotlights the cooking series, Plate it, Pittsburgh! where sandwiches get the gourmet treatment in a culinary competition. ■