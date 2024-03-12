Fox’s New York Stations Get N.Y. Liberty Games

Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty faced the Las Vegas Aces in last year’s WNBA Finals.

WNYW has been named official TV partner of the New York Liberty of the WNBA for its 2024 season. WNYW, known as Fox 5, and sister station WWOR, known as My9, will split the games package, and games will stream on the Fox Local app.

New York Liberty owner Clara Wu Tsai, CEO Keia Clarke and player Breanna Link shared the news on WNYW’s Good Day New York March 12.

The season begins May 14 and WWOR, known as My9, will have the game.

“We’re fired up to welcome the N.Y. Liberty and their voracious fans to our roster of incredible sports programming,” said Lew Leone, senior VP and general manager of WNYW-WWOR. “This partnership of two winning teams is a slam dunk. Fox 5 cannot wait for the 2024 season tip-off to bring the exciting play of WNBA to our audience."

WNYW and WWOR are both part of Fox Television Stations.

The Liberty made the finals last year, and lost to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Fox package does not include all Liberty games, as some will air on national broadcast. YES Network had aired Liberty games since 2019 and is the TV home of the Tsai family’s other basketball team, the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets.

“As an organization, we are committed to bringing Liberty basketball to as many households as possible, and we are incredibly proud to enter this groundbreaking partnership with Fox 5 New York,“ Keia Clarke said. “Expanding our local reach and ensuring we are widely accessible wherever fans watch Liberty games is imperative in today's ever-expanding media landscape.”

WNYW is available in more than 7.5 million households in the No. 1 DMA.