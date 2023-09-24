ESPN Hopes WNBA Playoffs Ratings Benefit from Strong Regular-Season Viewership

Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty plays against the Washington Mystics during Game Two of Round One of the 2023 Playoffs at the Barclays Center on September 19, 2023

As ESPN tips off its WNBA playoffs semi-final round coverage Sunday (September 24), the network is optimistic that its solid regular season ratings run will continue heading into the final rounds of the post-season.

The league’s top two teams, the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty, are on a collision course to meet in the finals if they can get through tough matchups with the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun, respectively. The first-round of the WNBA playoffs averaged 379,000 viewers during its nine-game quarter-final playoff round, down 3% compared to last season when those games aired in August without competition from NFL regular-season and college football games.

ESPN Vice President of Production Sara Gaiero believes that the semi-final matchups offer similar, compelling storylines that helped ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 drive an 18% year-to-year increase in the league’s regular-season ratings.

Aided by an increase in 2023 regular season games to 40 from 36, WNBA teams and players set several league records during the 2023 regular -season, including the most wins by a team (the Aces won a WNBA record 34 games) and the most points in a season by an individual player, which was broken by Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd, New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart and the Aces’ A’Ja Wilson.

“We had the most viewed season in years, and I think that speaks to the momentum behind women’s sports in general and the WNBA in particular,” Gaiero said. “What we’ve seen is the desire for the consumption of the sport continue to elevate, and we’ve ridden that all the way into the playoffs. As the playoffs continue, we will lean into the storylines presented to us.”