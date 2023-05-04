Fox Television Stations Debuts Fox Local App

Fox Television Stations has debuted the Fox Local app in three markets for streaming on connected televisions. The free app is currently available, highlighting news, weather and programming from WTTG Washington, WAGA Atlanta and WJBK Detroit. The rest of the group’s stations, including outlets in New York and Los Angeles, are scheduled to launch this summer.

“Fox Local is the crucial next step in our overall streaming strategy, which is focused on providing viewers the easiest and fastest ways to watch their most trusted local news and programming,” Jeff Zellmer, senior VP, digital operations, FTS, said.

The streaming app is accessible on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV devices, expanding into additional platforms soon. Upon logging into the app, users choose their market so they can stream local, live newscasts, get breaking news and weather, and find local programming from the Fox station most relevant to them.

The app also provides access to national live streaming coverage from “LiveNOW from Fox,” Fox Soul and Fox Weather.

“With this easy-to-use app, FTS is demonstrating its commitment to finding new ways to keep our loyal viewers up to date on all the news and local programs they trust,” Patrick Paolini, senior VP and general manager, WTTG-WDCA Washington, said.