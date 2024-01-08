Curt Menefee Will Team With Rosanna Scotto on WNYW’s ‘Good Day New York’

Curt Menefee has been named co-host of WNYW New York’s Good Day New York. He will co-host the program with Rosanna Scotto starting January 16 while continuing his Fox NFL Sunday co-host role.

During the NFL season, Menefee’s Good Day New York duties will be Tuesday-Friday.

WNYW, part of Fox, is known as Fox 5.

“Curt is a standout member of Fox Sports as well as the ultimate team player,” said Lew Leone, senior VP and general manager, WNYW-WWOR. “He’s got the rare ability to combine his journalistic skills, approachability, and innate curiosity to connect with morning viewers. I’m thrilled to welcome him to Fox 5 and Good Day New York.”

Bianca Peters, who has been co-host of Good Day New York since summer 2021, will transition to co-host of Fox 5’s The Noon with Chris Welch and The Fox 5 News at 6 p.m. with Natasha Verma.

Menefee joined Fox Sports in 1997 as a sideline reporter. He has co-hosted Fox NFL Sunday since 2007. He also hosts The OT.

Menefee started at WNYW in 1995 and spent five years as sports anchor. Before that, he was at KTVT Dallas. He also worked at WTLV Jacksonville and WISC Madison.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be returning to Fox 5 as a member of the Good Day New York family, while also continuing my weekly hang with my brothers on Fox NFL Sunday,” said Menefee. “And how cool is it that I get to share this homecoming with the legendary Rosanna Scotto? Way back in the day, my Fox journey began in that same New York studio sitting beside Rosanna on the 10 o’clock news. This full circle moment is a dream come true. There’s no place like New York. No place. I can’t wait to get back to the energy of the city, the culture, the restaurants, the people, everything that makes it the greatest city in the world.”

In 2016, Menefee authored Losing Isn’t Everything: The Untold Stories of Hidden Lessons Behind the Toughest Losses in Sports History.

“Curt is a pillar of the Fox Sports family. We’re so fortunate to have him guiding Fox NFL Sunday and welcoming in our viewers each Sunday for almost two decades,” said Brad Zager, president of production & operations, Fox Sports. “He’s a tremendous talent with a versatile skill set, and we’re thrilled to share Curt with our Fox 5 family in New York.”