Fox Already Live For Super Bowl LIV

Fox’s relentless build-up to the Super Bowl is well under way. FS1 is live from South Beach, Miami 12 hours a day, Monday through Friday, in advance of the big game. Fox, FS1 and Fox Deportes are all working out of the South Beach studio set-up.

When Sunday rolls around, Fox broadcast offers more than seven hours of pre-game programming--at the South Beach studio, and inside and outside Hard Rock Stadium.

At 11 a.m. ET it’s Skip & Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special, with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, then NFL Films’ Road to the Super Bowl at noon.

At 1 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday, Fox Super Bowl Kickoff airs, hosted by Charissa Thompson, then Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show, hosted by Curt Menefee, with about a thousand analysts and hosts contributing, including Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long. After that it’s 4 ½ hours of Fox NFL Sunday. That begins at 2 p.m. and goes until the game telecast at 6:30.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman handle the game. Erin Andrews and Chris Meyers report from the field, and Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino offer rules analysis. Fox Deportes has the Spanish-language telecast and FoxSports.com the live stream. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform for the halftime show.

Fox is also promoting its primetime shows this week. The Masked Singer, which leads out of the game with the start of season three, is the theme of a 70-foot Ferris wheel at Lummus Park, next to Fox’s broadcast compound on Ocean Drive. Lego Masters, which debuts Feb. 5, will also be promoted. Instagram opp: Fans can shoot photos of Lego versions of Fox Sports personalities.

“The Super Bowl is an event that brings America together, and we look forward to doing just that with our presentation of Super Bowl LIV in Miami,” said Brad Zager, Fox Sports executive producer/exec VP of production/head of operations. “Hundreds of men and women throughout the company have been working tirelessly on this production.”