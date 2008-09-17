WNYW Says Good Day to Scotto

Fox's WNYW New York is looking to shake up mornings in the Big Apple.

The station named Rosanna Scotto co-anchor of the last two hours of its four-hour Good Day New Yorkmorning show alongside Greg Kelly and replacing Jodi Applegate, who has left the station.

Scotto has been co-anchor of the weeknight 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts, including 10 p.m. for the past two decades.

Scotto has experience on the morning beat, though. According to the station, her resume includes reporting for WABC's Good Morning New York back in the 1980s, which morphed into Live with Regis & Kathie Lee.

No co-anchor for either the 5 p.m. or 10 p.m. news has been named, but Dari Alexander will fill in for both newscasts in the interim. Alexander had been co-anchoring the 6 p.m. news, which will go solo for the time being.

Applegate had been co-anchoring the second two hours of the morning show from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. but she left the station as of Tuesday. Her contract was not renewed, according to a station source. The show's ratings have been flat over the past few years after once dominating.

Good Day New York runs from 5 a.m. (4:55 a.m., technically) to 9 a.m., but uses two sets of anchors. Still atop the shut-eye shift are Reid Lamberty and Karen Hepp. They anchor the first two hours, then shift gears to read news and report the other two.

Scotto takes over her new duties starting Monday.