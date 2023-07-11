Fox Reveals Fall Premiere Dates

Fox has shared its fall programming premieres, which includes season ten of The Masked Singer beginning September 27, Hell’s Kitchen on a day later, and season 35 of The Simpsons starting October 1.

Unscripted programming has an outsize presence on broadcast networks’ new schedules as the writers’ strike continues.

Celebrity Name That Tune begins on Tuesday, September 19. Jane Krakowski hosts and Randy Jackson is the band leader. Another musical competition series, I Can See Your Voice, hosted by Ken Jeong, follows.

Animated comedy Krapopolis premieres September 24, with two episodes airing. Dan Harmon is behind the show, set in ancient Greece.

Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares returns Monday, September 25, followed by season two of competition series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Kitchen Nightmares was on Fox 2007 to 2014, and is back with new episodes. Each episode follows Ramsay as he revamps a restaurant in crisis. Special Forces sees a celebrity cast pushed through grueling challenges from the Special Forces playbook.

Season ten of The Masked Singer starts Wednesday, September 27, followed by David Spade-hosted game show Snake Oil. Fox promises “the biggest and boldest costumes in the show’s history,” marking the anniversary milestone, “with the buzziest and brightest celebrities underneath.” Nick Cannon hosts, with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke on the panel.

Snake Oil sees entrepreneurs pitched unique products–some which are legit business ventures, and some which are bogus. Contestants must determine what is real and what is a sham.

Hell’s Kitchen starts season 22 on Thursday, September 28, followed by season four of Lego Masters. Gordon Ramsday is behind Hell’s Kitchen, which has an “American Dream” theme this time, and Will Arnett hosts Lego Masters. For the first time, the winning Lego build will be transformed into a set and displayed at a Lego flagship store.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown is on Fridays throughout the season.

Fox Animation Domination premieres Sunday, October 1. Krapopolis makes its time-period premiere that night, and new seasons of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy kick off. It will be season 35 for The Simpsons. Marge experiences a series of nightmares about young Bart’s childhood coming to an end; Homer accidentally volunteers for a school crossing guard position; and Lisa recounts the story of how Homer was scapegoated for a power outage that plunged Springfield into darkness days before Thanksgiving 60 years earlier.

Bob’s Burgers will be on season 14, and Family Guy starts season 22.

Fox will promote new shows and existing shows’ new seasons during the MLB All-Star Game July 11.

Additional series to premiere in the upcoming season include dramas 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The Cleaning Lady, Doc and Rescue: HI-Surf; comedies Animal Control and Grimsburg, and unscripted programs Farmer Wants a Wife, Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, Next Level Chef and We Are Family.