‘Krapopolis’ Gets Premiere Date on Fox
Dan Harmon comedy depicts dysfunctional family in ancient Greece
Animated Krapopolis debuts on Fox Sunday, September 24. Fox will offer two episodes of the Dan Harmon comedy that night.
Set in ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process.
Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell are in the voice cast.
Krapopolis is Fox’s first wholly owned animated series. The network has committed to second and third seasons.
Fox Animation Domination debuts October 1, with new seasons of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, in addition to Krapopolis.
Krapopolis is produced by Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment. Dan Harmon is creator and executive producer. Steve Levy, Jordan Young and Alex Rubens are exec producers too. Young is the showrunner in season one and Rubens is for seasons two and three.
Harmon’s credits include Community and Rick and Morty.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.