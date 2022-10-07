Fox Orders Season 2 of Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’

Long before its premiere, Fox has ordered a second season of Krapopolis, the animated series from Rick and Morty producer Dan Harmon.

Fox owns the series and it is produced by its animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. Fox is also making the series on blockchain with its Blockchain Creative Labs unit, enabling it to sell digital goods and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The series is expected to premiere in 2023 and Fox Entertainment Global will be looking to sell the show to international outlets at MIPCOM Cannes this month.

“As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said. “While we continue to evolve Fox’s animation brand, it’s a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on Krapopolis. But it’s an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal.”

Krapopolis is set in a mythical ancient Greece with humans, gods and monsters. It features the voices of Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell. ■