Fox Re-enters International TV Market With Fox Entertainment Global

'Grimsburg' is among the programs Fox Entertainment Global will have for sale at Mipcom Cannes.

Fox Entertainment said it has re-entered the international television market with the launch of Fox Entertainment Global, a new unit responsible for monetizing the company’s portfolio of owned original programming.

Fernando Szew (Image credit: Fox Entertainment)

The new unit will be overseen by Fernando Szew, who was named CEO of Fox Entertainment Global. Szew, who continues as CEO of MarVista Entertainment, reports to Stefan Reinhardt, president, production strategy and operations at Fox Entertainment.

Fox Entertainment Global will also manage content sales on behalf of MarVista Entertainment, which operates under Fox Entertainment as an independent production studio.

Fox got out of the business when it sold its studios to The Walt Disney Co.

Fox Entertainment Global will have its coming out party next month at Mipcom Cannes. Programs including Krapopolis, Grimsburg and Animal Control will be available for international sale.

“Carefully curated, high-quality storytelling, delivered directly to the international community through Fox Entertainment Global, will quickly become a differentiator for Fox,” Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, said.

“This newly formed distribution arm is uniquely positioned to develop customized international partnership opportunities, particularly apropos as so many competing programmers focus solely on vertical integration,“ Collier said. ”Fox Entertainment Global strategically complements Fox Entertainment’s long-term strategy of building a disciplined in-house infrastructure that supports its growing portfolio of owned content.” ■