Charlie Collier Named Fox Entertainment CEO

Charlie Collier, AMC Networks president and general manager, has been named CEO of entertainment at Fox. He starts at Fox Nov. 1.

Collier will oversee the Fox Broadcasting Network and lead the company’s entertainment programming strategy across live, scripted and non-scripted content.

Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairmen and CEOs of the Fox Television Group, will stay in their roles until the close of the Disney transaction.

“Charlie is a singular talent, combining creative success with operational expertise to lead the AMC Network with some of television’s most memorable programming,” said Lachlan Murdoch, chairman and CEO of “New Fox,” the company to be spun off when 21st Century Fox merges with The Walt Disney Company. “Charlie’s skills and experience will help Fox continue to transform the broadcast television business.”

AMC’s hits during Collier’s run include Mad Men, Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead.

“I can’t imagine a more exciting next step than this new role at Fox, which combines the power and reach of a broadcast division, some of the best live assets on the planet from which to build entertainment audiences and fan engagement, and a proven leadership team with a ‘make new rules’ start-up mentality,” Collier said. “I’m proud of my last decade-plus at AMC Networks as the combination of a remarkable team and world-class talent led a transformation of AMCN into both a thriving global entertainment company and a premier original programmer.”

AMC saluted its outgoing chief. “Charlie Collier is a stellar executive and leader,” said Ed Carroll, chief operating officer of AMC Networks. “This is a great opportunity for him and we know he will make an enormous contribution to this new venture. We will miss him and are so thankful for his many achievements here over the past decade, helping to build AMC into a powerful brand and force in original programming, and to build AMC Studios into a robust entity producing outstanding content across our portfolio of national networks. We wish him great success.”