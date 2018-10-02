‘New Fox’ Announces Top Executive Appointments

“New Fox,” the company that will be formed when 21st Century Fox sells assets to the Walt Disney Co., announced the appointment of executives to key management posts reporting to CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Executives currently with 21st Century Fox who will have roles in the new company include:



Eric Shanks, elevated to Chief Executive Officer of Fox Sports from his current role of president, chief operating officer & executive producer, Fox Sports;

Mike Biard, elevated to president, operations and distribution for Fox from president, distribution for Fox Networks Group;

Paul Cheesbrough, promoted to chief technology officer and head of direct to consumer platforms for Fox; currently serves as 21CF’s CTO;

Marianne Gambelli, elevated to president of ad sales for Fox; currently serves as president of ad sales for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network;

Steve Tomsic, promoted to Fox’s chief financial officer; currently serves as 21CF’s EVP, finance and deputy CFO.

Gary Newman, who is co-chairman of Fox Television Group is also reportedly in talks to be in charge of the Fox Broadcast network.

“We are fortunate to be able to continue working with these enormously talented executives who have helped make our businesses the incredible successes they are today,” said Lachlan Murdoch. “Collectively they bring to Fox the vision, entrepreneurial spirit and proven track records to position Fox to seize future opportunities for its leading and deeply resonant brands across sports, news and entertainment.”

Fox previously announced that John Nallen will be appointed chief operating officer of Fox, Suzanne Scott will continue to serve as chief executive officer of Fox News and Fox Business Network, and Jack Abernethy will remain chief executive officer of Fox Television Stations. In addition, Viet Dinh was recently named the chief legal and policy officer of Fox.