Fox Acquires ‘Efficient’ Content Producer MarVista Entertainment

Fox said it acquired MarVista Entertainment, described as an “efficient” producer of made-for-TV movies, holiday programming and most recently, original content for Tubi, Fox’s free streaming service.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MarVista will continue to be led by founder and CEO Fernando Szew. He will report to Stefan Reinhardt, Fox Entertainment’s president of production strategy and operations.

The studio will focus on producing content for Fox’s digital properties. It will also work with third-party buyers and co-production partners, while distributing its content globally.

“Acquiring and investing in MarVista aligns perfectly with FOX Entertainment’s long-term vision for streaming and diversifying our in-house capabilities and infrastructure, as we expand our portfolio,” said Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment.

Tubi titles recently produced and/or distributed by MarVista for Tubi include Twisted House Sitter, The Deadliest Lie and Chance For Christmas, all of which have been among the platform’s exceptional performers, according to Fox.

“I am very excited by the opportunity to further scale MarVista with the leadership, resources and entrepreneurial spirit of Fox Entertainment,” said Szew.

“As the content distribution landscape has evolved and become more ubiquitous and sophisticated, we are proud of the uniqueness of MarVista’s innovative practices and offerings and expect to propel our growth as part of Fox Entertainment,” Szew said. “As always, we will continue to create meaningful opportunities for filmmakers and talent, and maintain our leading position as go-to partners for the growing and diverse networks and platforms on a global basis. This is an incredible new chapter for MarVista and our passionate team.”

Following the sale of 21st Century Fox’s studio assets to The Walt Disney Co., the new Fox Corp has been adding content-creating assets. It acquired the TMZ media properties from AT&T’s WarnerMedia, former Studio Ramsay Global with Gordon Ramsay, bought Bento Box Entertainment and Blockchain Creative Labs.■