Fox Orders More ‘Krapopolis’
Third season ordered before the Dan Harmon show premieres
Fox has renewed animated comedy Krapopolis for a third season. Dan Harmon created the show, which is set to premiere in 2023-2024. Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try to run the world’s first cities, and try not to kill each other.
The voice cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell. Bento Box Entertainment produces Krapopolis.
“The 2023-24 season is the perfect launching pad for this highly-anticipated and very funny animated comedy, complete with multiple seasons of epic laughs for fans,” said Michael Thorn, president, scripted programming, Fox Entertainment. “The more we see from production, the more excited we are about their creativity, story arcs, flawless execution, brilliant voice cast, and ability to pump out episode after episode of astonishing events and outrageous, unexpected hilarity.”
Thorn made the announcement at London Screenings.
Harmon’s credits include creating Rick and Morty and Community. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
