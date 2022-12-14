'Lego Masters' Renewed at Fox

Fox has renewed Lego Masters for season four. Will Arnett will return as the host.

The season three finale is on December 14.

Special Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular airs on Fox December 19, 20 and 21, with guests Leslie Jordan, Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines and Finesse Mitchell. Fox will have a Holiday Bricktacular special next December, too.

“Lego Masters represents what TV does best, bringing all ages together for a night of family-friendly fun and competition,” said Allison Wallach, president, unscripted programming, Fox Entertainment. “The builders raised the bar with an incredible fusion of creativity and engineering genius in season three, which featured even more pop culture-piercing themed episodes and our toughest competition yet. With Will Arnett back as host, alongside our immensely talented production crew and partners at Endemol Shine America, the sky’s the limit on season four.”

Lego Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the Lego Group. Executive producers include Arnett, Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the Lego Group. ■