Fox Extends ‘The Simpsons’ Through Season 36

Fox has renewed The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, all part of Fox Animation Domination. Each got two additional seasons, extending the comedies through the 2024-2025 season.

The Simpsons gets seasons 35 and 36, Family Guy receives seasons 22 and 23, and Bob’s Burgers gets seasons 14 and 15.

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment. “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

The Simpsons started on Fox in 1989, Family Guy in 1998 and Bob’s Burgers in 2011. The Animation Domination block debuted in 2005.

“Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy, and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation,” Marci Proietto, executive VP of 20th Television Animation, said. “Our relationship with Fox over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that Fox is doubling down on each of these iconic shows.” ■