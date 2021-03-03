‘The Simpsons’ Renewed For Seasons 33 and 34

The Simpsons has been renewed for seasons 33 and 34 on Fox, bringing the show into 2023 and a total of 757 episodes.

The Simpsons premiered in 1990. It is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers.

“It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the season 33 and 34 pick-ups for The Simpsons. We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right,” said Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment. “Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate The Tracey Ullman Show. As they say, ‘practice makes perfect.’”

This season, The Simpsons is averaging 7 million viewers across all platforms.

“Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises,” said Matt Groening, creator and executive producer. “Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time.”

Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment, Walt Disney Television, called The Simpsons “original, brilliant, outrageously funny, prophetic.”

“Jim Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean lead a team of all-stars who hold such a high bar for themselves and leap over it with each spectacular episode,” she added. “On behalf of everyone at our studio and the millions of fans of The Simpsons around the world, I want to thank our wonderful partners at Fox for making this a truly great day.”