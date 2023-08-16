Comcast NBCUniversal Gives Out Nearly $2.5 Million in Community Grants

Comcast NBCUniversal and NBCUniversal Local have given $2.475 million in grant money to 81 nonprofit organizations that are improving their communities with programming in three categories–Next Generation Storytellers, Youth Education & Empowerment and Community Engagement.

The nonprofit organizations are in the New York, Southern California, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Boston, Hartford, CT, Washington, D.C., South Florida, San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego DMAs.

“It’s important that we fund organizations making a significant impact within our local communities,” said Jessica Clancy, senior VP of corporate social responsibility at NBCUniversal. “This year’s Local Impact Grant winners effectively address the diverse needs of the communities they serve in the areas of youth education and empowerment, the next generation of storytellers, and community engagement.”

The NBCU grant program was founded six years ago, and more than $16 million has been dedicated to 470 nonprofits in 11 communities that have NBC and Telemundo owned stations.

“Unrestricted grant funding provides an important source of financial flexibility for nonprofits, that in turn, helps to unlock their full potential for creating lasting impact in their communities,” said Valari Staab, chairman, NBCUniversal Local. “I’m pleased that our grant program and NBC and Telemundo owned stations can support organizations that are doing incredible work to create opportunities for youth, families and individuals.”

The recipients are Hillside Food Outreach in New York, youth filmmaking organization Kids in the Spotlight in Southern California, food insecurity outfit Dion’s Chicago Dream in Chicago, youth music program Rock to the Future in Philadelphia, STEM program GEMS Camp in Dallas-Fort Worth, Mental Health Collaborative in Boston, abused children advocate Children in Placement in Hartford, immigrant housing organization Mary House in Washington, EatWell Exchange in South Florida, community engagement outfit El Timpano, and music, theater and arts program Arms Wide Open in San Diego.