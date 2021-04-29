NBCUniversal Owned TV Stations Rebrands

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations has rebranded, now going as NBCUniversal Local. The division holds 42 NBC and Telemundo owned stations, seven regional sports networks, multicast networks NBCLX, Cozi TV and TeleXitos, regional cable news network NECN, production company LXTV, marketing and promotions company Skycastle, out-of-home business NBC Everywhere, and graphics design outfit Arthouse.

Within NBCUniversal Local, NBC Owned Television Stations, NBC Sports Regional Networks and Telemundo Station Group will not see changes to their individual branding. “They will continue to be distinguished by their great stations and local sports networks, each serving diverse audiences and communities,” said Valari Staab, group president, in a memo.

The stations include WNBC New York, WMAQ Chicago and KNBC Los Angeles.

“As the only network-owned local media division that can deliver our English and Spanish-speaking audiences the very best in local sports, news and weather information across any screen and multiple platforms, we are positioned for sustained success. I’m beyond excited to embrace this unique and powerful opportunity with you,” Staab added.