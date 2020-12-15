NBCLX Channel Launches on Peacock

Audiences can now watch NBCLX’s news, lifestyle, entertainment and esports programming on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.

(Image credit: NBCLX)

NBCLX made its debut for U.S. audiences as a digital news brand in Sept. 2019 and as a linear/streaming network on June 1 with the launch of LX News a live news program across streaming, mobile, linear TV and cable platforms. In November, NBCLX added esports titles from ESR 24/7 eSports Channel that include holiday-themed video game mini-challenges, competitions and interviews with esports insiders. Other shows include 1st Look, George To The Rescue and Open House.

NBCLX is programmed by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations for TV and OTT carriage, aimed at adults 18-45. For a preview of the programming, click this link.

Check your local listings at LX.com.