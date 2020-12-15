NBCLX Channel Launches on Peacock
NBCLX, powered by NBCU-owned stations, is aimed at viewers ages 18-45
Audiences can now watch NBCLX’s news, lifestyle, entertainment and esports programming on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.
NBCLX made its debut for U.S. audiences as a digital news brand in Sept. 2019 and as a linear/streaming network on June 1 with the launch of LX News a live news program across streaming, mobile, linear TV and cable platforms. In November, NBCLX added esports titles from ESR 24/7 eSports Channel that include holiday-themed video game mini-challenges, competitions and interviews with esports insiders. Other shows include 1st Look, George To The Rescue and Open House.
NBCLX is programmed by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations for TV and OTT carriage, aimed at adults 18-45. For a preview of the programming, click this link.
Check your local listings at LX.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.