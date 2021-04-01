WNBC New York Premieres Daily Digital Newscast April 5

WNBC New York launches a 10-minute weekday digital newscast starting Monday, April 5. News 4 Now will be accessible at 4 p.m. on NBC 4 New York’s Roku and Apple TV channels, and through the station app.

“We created the new digicast with WNBC’s growing OTT audience in mind. Led by the team that the Tri-State knows and trusts, News 4 Now will include everything our viewers need to know to stay on the go,” said Ben Berkowitz, VP of digital at WNBC.

News 4 Now will feature local and national headlines, weather, in-depth reporting and entertainment and lifestyle programming. It will include regular appearances from WNBC anchors, reporters and hosts. It will be written by the WNBC broadcast newsroom and produced and edited by the station’s digital team, with what WNBC called “a relaxed format, upbeat tempo and custom graphics.”

WNBC is part of NBC Owned Television Stations.