Peacock Offers Local News Playlists From NBC-Owned Stations

NBC Owned Stations has partnered with Peacock to make local news playlists available on the streaming platform. The playlists are available through Peacock’s ‘News’ tab. Audiences can access content produced by 11 NBC-owned stations, including WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles and WRC Washington, for streaming audiences, as well as local news headlines.

The initiative comes on the heels of new “digicasts” on several NBC-owned stations, including WCAU Philadelphia and WNBC New York. Other NBC and Telemundo stations will follow with their own later this year. The station group also launched NBCLX, a streaming local news network that targets younger viewers.

NBCLX is also available on Peacock.