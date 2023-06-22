Clear the Shelters Pet-Adoption Drive Starts at NBCUniversal Stations Aug. 1

Clear the Shelters, NBCUniversal Local’s nationwide pet-adoption campaign, runs August 1 to August 31. It is the ninth year of the initiative, which began at KXAS-KXTX Dallas. It sees stations partner with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.

Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find homes, according to NBCUniversal Local. The 2022 campaign sparked more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000. Nearly 1,400 animal shelters and rescues covering all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and Guam participated in last year’s campaign.

“We are proud that Clear The Shelters supports the many outstanding shelters and rescues in our communities that perform the vital work of caring for vulnerable animals, so we are very excited for the campaign’s return this August to help them find new homes for animals in need and raise more money to fund their efforts,” said Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local executive VP of diginets & original production. “We are so thankful for our many generous supporters and partners, including our employees, participating shelters, affiliate stations and Hill’s Pet Nutrition, who enable Clear The Shelters to make such a meaningful impact each year.”

Online donations happen through Greater Good Charities and virtual pet adoptions take place through the WeRescue app. Hill’s Pet Nutrition is the lead national sponsor.