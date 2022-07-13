NBCU Local’s Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Drive Starts August 1

Clear the Shelters, NBCUniversal Local’s pet adoption and donation campaign, begins August 1 and runs throughout the month. The initiative has helped more than 700,000 pets find homes since it began in 2015.

NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are partnering with animal shelters and rescue services in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise funds.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition returns as national sponsor for the fifth consecutive year. Hill’s will provide adoption kits to help new pet parents and their animals get off to a good start.

“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition and grateful for the meaningful support they provide Clear The Shelters and our shelter and rescue partners to help pets find new homes,” said Bruce Kallner, senior VP of business development, NBCUniversal Local. “We look forward to working with our partners this August on another successful campaign and making a positive impact on animal welfare in communities across the nation.”

KXAS-KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth inspired Clear the Shelters with a 2014 pet adoption event.

The NBCU stations include WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles and WMAQ Chicago. ■