NBC And Telemundo Owned Stations Help Place 45,000 Pets

More than 45,000 animals found homes in July with help from the NBC Owned Television Stations’ second annual pet adoption campaign, Clear the Shelters.

More than 20,000 pets were adopted on Saturday, Clear the Shelters Day, with a big push that capped off the month-long event. That’s more pets than were adopted during the entire inaugural campaign last year.

About 50 NBC and Telemundo stations, as well as nearly 700 U.S. and Puerto Rican animal shelters, participated in the effort. Petco, VIP Petcare and the ASPCA sponsored the campaign, which allowed families to adopt pets for little or no cost.