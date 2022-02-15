Sinclair Hosts News Reporter Academy For College Journalists

Sinclair Broadcast Group hosts its News Reporter Academy March 30. A virtual three-hour session for college students looking for a career in news reporting, the free event is hosted by Sinclair news managers.

It is the second year of the News Reporter Academy.

“Students will learn the basics of news reporting and investigative storytelling, managing a social media presence, how to look and sound their best on-camera and how to package a resume and reel,” said Sinclair.

Sinclair also hosts the Producer Academy, for students interested in digital or broadcast news production. That is in its fifth year.

Students must register for the News Reporter Academy by March 25. Registration is limited to 150 students.

Sinclair owns or provides services to 185 TV stations in 86 markets, and has 21 regional sports networks too. Stations include WBFF Baltimore, WKRC Cincinnati and WJLA Washington. ■