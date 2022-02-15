Sinclair Hosts News Reporter Academy For College Journalists
By Michael Malone published
Free virtual event happens March 30
Sinclair Broadcast Group hosts its News Reporter Academy March 30. A virtual three-hour session for college students looking for a career in news reporting, the free event is hosted by Sinclair news managers.
It is the second year of the News Reporter Academy.
“Students will learn the basics of news reporting and investigative storytelling, managing a social media presence, how to look and sound their best on-camera and how to package a resume and reel,” said Sinclair.
Sinclair also hosts the Producer Academy, for students interested in digital or broadcast news production. That is in its fifth year.
Students must register for the News Reporter Academy by March 25. Registration is limited to 150 students.
Sinclair owns or provides services to 185 TV stations in 86 markets, and has 21 regional sports networks too. Stations include WBFF Baltimore, WKRC Cincinnati and WJLA Washington. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
