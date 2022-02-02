Sinclair Revives ‘Connect To Congress’ Show Bringing Local Legislators to Viewers

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it is reviving Connect to Congress, its program that lets members of Congress in markets where Sinclair has news operations address local viewers.

The program was launched in 2015 but was put on hiatus in 2021 because of the pandemic.

Each Wednesday when Congress is in session, Sinclair sets up cameras in the Capitol Rotunda that are connected with its stations. Its anchors and reporters interview lawmakers about issues affecting their home districts.

"At a time when Americans feel increasingly disconnected from their leaders in the nation's capital, our initiative gives those leaders a unique opportunity to detail to their constituents what they're working on in Washington and how they're addressing the pressing issues of the day," said Steve Chaggaris, Sinclair Washington Bureau chief.

In an average year, 300 Connect to Congress interviewers were conducted.

Content is delivered to viewers via broadcast, digital and social media.

“Since its launch, we have seen Connect to Congress grow to become a prime media destination for Members of Congress to connect directly with constituents in their home districts,” said Scott Livingston, senior VP of news for Sinclair. “ Nielsen data shows the reach of Sinclair’s local newscasts far exceeds those of national cable news in the same time periods, reaffirming local stations as one of the best ways to reach an audience.” ■