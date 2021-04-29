Rehan Aslam Named VP/News Director at WABC New York

Rehan Aslam of WABC (Image credit: WABC)

Rehan Aslam has been named VP and news director of ABC-owned WABC New York, effective May 3. He will report to Chad Matthews, president and general manager of the station. Matthews was the news director before he was promoted to GM earlier this year.

“Rehan is a proven news executive with an impressive record of leading and modernizing news teams across multiple platforms at a time when the industry is changing at an extraordinary pace,” said Matthews. “I have worked with Rehan in the past, and I'm confident he will continue to elevate Eyewitness News, deliver the highest quality in local news, and be committed to our inclusive and diverse culture.”

Aslam was VP of news at ABC’s KTRK Houston, where he previously was assistant news director.

“I remember the day I started my career in television and the dream I had to work in New York City one day. When the opportunity became available to work at WABC, a station I admire tremendously, that dream became a reality. I am elated and humbled,” said Aslam. “It is a complete honor to lead the Eyewitness News team at the No. 1 station in the country as we continue to tell stories in an innovative way that is both solutions-driven and critical to the tri-state communities we serve. We will continue to modernize and exceed the expectations of our audiences. It has truly been a privilege to work with KTRK these past six-plus years. I will miss them, and Houston will always be in my heart.”

Aslam began his broadcasting career in 2001 at WEWS Cleveland. He has also worked at WJW Cleveland and WFLD Chicago. He is a founding member of ABC Owned Television Stations’ Houston Belong Committee, a group that focuses on diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

He won a Peabody Award in 2009 for his work on “The Derrion Albert Beating.”