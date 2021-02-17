Chad Matthews Named WABC New York President/GM

Chad Matthews, WABC New York news director, has been named president and general manager of the station. He succeeds Debra O’Connell, who was named president of networks for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution last fall.

“As news director of WABC, Chad has repeatedly proven his incredible dedication to the station and the community ABC7 serves,” said Wendy McMahon, president, ABC Owned Television Stations. “During his tenure, he led the direction and modernization of the market’s leading local television news and information brand, increasing audience reach and engagement while expertly navigating change and driving innovation. Chad is an insightful, forward-thinking and collaborative executive who will continue successfully leading ABC7/WABC-TV forward.”

Matthews spent three years as news director at WABC. He started at the station in 2000 and departed in 2012 for a five-year run as assistant news director at NBC’s WTVJ Miami, before coming back to New York.

“It is an honor and privilege to lead New York City’s and the nation’s No. 1 station,” said Matthews. “Since the first day I walked in the door in May 2000, I have been in awe of both the leadership and the many talented individuals that collectively make Channel 7 the most-watched station in the country. Together, we will continue to serve the tri-state region. We have never been more committed to creating impactful programming and lifesaving information for our viewers during these unprecedented times. I am extremely proud to lead this amazing team who not only care about the quality of work produced but also, just as importantly, the diverse communities we serve.”