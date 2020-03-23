Trending

Wonder Women 2020: The Honor Roll

By

CLASS OF 2019

LORI FINK
 Chief Legal Officer, Xandr (an AT&T company)

MICHELLE THORNTON GHEE
 Executive VP, Business Development Endeavor Global Marketing

MARGARET LAZO
 Chief Human Resources Officer, Univision Communications

LAURA NATHANSON
 Executive VP, Revenue & Operations, Disney Advertising Sales

FRANCESCA ORSI
 Executive VP and Co-Head of Drama, HBO

ALISON OVERHOLT
 VP, Editor-in-Chief, ESPN the Magazine, espnW and The ESPYs, ESPN

JO ANN ROSS
 President and Chief Revenue Officer, CBS Corp.

MADHU GOEL SOUTHWORTH
 Senior VP, Legal & Business Affairs, AMC and SundanceTV (AMC Networks)

MELISSA TOLCHIN
 Senior VP of Partner Marketing, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal

CHRISTINE WHITAKER
 Senior VP, Keystone Region, Comcast

MICHELLE WILSON
 Co-President, World Wrestling Entertainment

LEIGH WOISARD
 Senior VP, Public Affairs, Cox Communications CLASS OF 2018

DARCY ANTONELLIS
 CEO, Vubiquity

KERRY BROCKHAGE
 Executive VP & Chief Counsel, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal

CHRISTA D’ALIMONTE
 Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary, Viacom

STEPHANIE DRULEY
 Senior VP, Event & Studio Production, ESPN

MARIANNE GAMBELLI
 President, Ad Sales, Fox News Channel and Fox Business

SARAH GITCHELL
 Senior VP, Deputy General Counsel & Chief Counsel – Content Acquisition, Comcast Cable

BETH MAIN
 Senior VP, Domestic Network Distribution, HBO

JENNIFER MIRGOROD
 Executive VP of Content Distribution & Strategic Partnerships, Turner

DEBRA O’CONNELL
 Executive VP, Sales & Marketing Disney/ABC Television Group

ELAINE PAUL
 Chief Financial Officer, Strategy & Business Development, Hulu

LORETTA POLK
 VP & Associate General Counsel NCTA - The Internet & Television Association

JOSIE THOMAS
 Executive VP, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer; CBS Corp. CLASS OF 2017

JANA BENNETT
 President, General Manager, History

SANDRA DEWEY
 President, TNT and TBS Production and Business Affairs, Head of Studio T, Turner Broadcasting System

LAURA GENTILE
 Senior VP, espnW/Women’s Initiatives, ESPN

JESSICA HERRERA-FLANIGAN
 Executive VP of Government and Corporate Affairs, Univision Communications Inc.

COLLEEN LANGNER
 Senior VP, Marketing Operations, Cox Communications

SUSANNE MCAVOY
 Executive VP, Marketing, Creative and Communications, Crown Media Family Networks

JAMIE POWER
 Managing Partner, Modi Media

LINDA SCHUPACK
 Executive VP of Marketing, AMC and SundanceTV

MYRNA SOTO
 Senior VP and Global Chief Information Security Officer, Comcast Corp.

CHRISTINA SPADE
 Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, Showtime Networks

SANDRA STERN
 President, Lionsgate Television Group

LISA WILLIAMS-FAUNTROY
 Senior VP for Business and Legal Affairs, Discovery Communications CLASS OF 2016

PATRICIA BETRON
 Senior VP, Multimedia Sales, ESPN

NICOLE BUIE
 VP of Marketing, Cox Media

MEGAN CLARKEN
 President, Product Leadership, Nielsen

KAREN GRINTHAL
 Senior VP, National Ad Sales, Scripps Networks Interactive

CYNTHIA HOOK
 Senior VP, General Auditor and Global Risk Officer, Comcast Corp.

HOLLY JACOBS
 Executive VP, U.S. Reality and Syndicated Programming, Sony Pictures Television

PAMELA KAUFMAN
 Chief Marketing Officer and President, Consumer Products, Nickelodeon

ARLENE MANOS
 President, National Advertising Sales, AMC Networks

STEPHANIE McMAHON
 Chief Brand Officer, World Wrestling Entertainment

JILL RATNER
 Executive VP, Litigation, Fox Group

MICHELLE RICE
 Executive VP, Content Distribution and Marketing, TV One

SAVALLE SIMS
 Executive VP, Deputy General Counsel, Discovery Communications

ELLEN STONE
 Executive VP, Marketing, Bravo/Oxygen Media CLASS OF 2015

LYNN CHARYTAN
 Senior VP of Legal Regulatory Affairs, Senior Deputy General Counsel, Comcast

KATY FERGUSON
 Executive VP, Managing Partner, Entertainment, Horizon Media

JENNIFER HIGHTOWER
 Senior VP of Law and Policy, General Counsel, Cox Communications

SANDRA HOWE
 Senior VP, Global Marketing, Arris

SUSETTE HSIUNG
 Executive VP, Network Production, Management and Operations, Disney Channel

SANDRA KAPELL
 Executive VP, Human Resources Administration, Cablevision Systems

JUDI LOPEZ
 Senior VP, Affiliate Distribution Marketing, NUVOtv and Fuse

SARAH MADIGAN
 Executive VP, Content Distribution, Univision Communications

MELISSA MAXFIELD
 Senior VP of Federal Government Affairs, Comcast

COURTENEY MONROE
 CEO, National Geographic Channels U.S.

TINA PIDGEON
 General Counsel Compliance Officer, Senior VP of Government Affairs, General Communication Inc.

JANE RICE
 Senior VP, Distribution, A+E Networks

CLAUDIA TERAN
 Executive VP, Deputy General Counsel, Fox Networks Group, Fox Sports CLASS OF 2014

SARAH BARNETT
 President, SundanceTV

JENNIFER CHUN
 Senior VP, Content Acquisition, Time Warner Cable

PATRICIA FILI-KRUSHEL
 Chairman, NBCUniversal News Group

BRENDA FREEMAN
 Chief Marketing Officer, Animation, Young Adults and Kids’ Media, Turner Broadcasting System

TARA MAITRA
 Senior VP, General Manager, Content and Media Sales, TiVo

KIMBERLY MAKI
 Corporate VP, Communications, Bright House Networks

JODI MARKLEY
 Senior VP, Operations, ESPN

JANET NOVA
 Executive VP and Deputy Group General Counsel, 21st Century Fox

JESSICA RODRIGUEZ
 Executive VP, Program Scheduling & Promotions, Univision Communications

LISA ROSENBLUM
 Executive VP, Government and Public Affairs, Cablevision Systems

KATHRYN ZACHEM
 Senior VP, Regulatory, Comcast CLASS OF 2013

JAMIA BIGALOW
 Senior VP, Distribution Marketing, Fox Networks

DENISE DENSON
 Executive VP, Content Distribution and Marketing, Viacom Media Networks

VIVIANE EISENBERG
 Senior VP and Chief Counsel, Programming, Global Marketing & Global Licensing, HBO

IRENE ESTEVES
 Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, Time Warner Cable

TAMARA FRANKLIN
 Senior VP, Affiliate Strategy and Business Development, Scripps

Networks Interactive

JACQUELINE HERNANDEZ
 Chief Operating Officer, Telemundo Media

AVA JORDHAMO
 President, New York, Zenith

NANCY KANTER
 Senior VP, Original Programming and GM, Disney Junior Worldwide

MARJORIE KAPLAN
 President and GM, Animal Planet/President, Science & Velocity Networks

CATHY KILSTROMSenior VP, Customer Care, Comcast Cable West Division

KIM NORRIS

Executive VP, Emerging Businesses & Data Analytics, Cablevision Media Sales

DONNA SPECIALE
 President, Turner Entertainment and Young Adults Ad Sales CLASS OF 2012

JENNIFER BALL
 Senior VP, Affiliate Marketing and Distribution, Univision Communications

SHERRY BRENNAN
 Senior VP, Distribution Strategy and Development, Fox Networks

JODI BRENNER
 Senior VP, Business and Legal Affairs, TV Networks Distribution, NBCUniversal

KAREN DOUGHERTY BUCHHOLZ
 VP of Administration, Comcast

MARISSA FREEMAN
 Senior VP of Brand Strategy and Marketing Communications, Time Warner Cable

REBECCA GLASHOW
 Senior VP, Digital Media Distribution, Discovery Communications

KELLIE GRUTKO
 VP of Marketing, Comcast Spotlight

RHONDA HOLT
 Senior VP of Media Platform Technologies and Operations, Turner Broadcasting System

LORI LEBAS
 Senior VP of Strategy and Business Operations, ESPN

MARY MEDUSKI
 Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, Suddenlink Communications

GEMMA TONER
 Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development, Cablevision Systems

MICHELLE VICARY
 Executive VP of Programming, Crown Media Networks

DANA ZIMMER
 Executive VP, TV Networks Distribution, NBCUniversal CLASS OF 2011

LORI CONKLING
 Executive VP, Distribution, National Accounts, Field Sales & Canada, A&E Television Networks

KIMBERLY EDMUNDS
 Senior VP, Customer Operations, Cox Communications

STEPHANIE GIBBONS
 Executive VP, Marketing and On-Air Promotions, FX

MINDY GROSSMAN
 CEO and Director, HSN

JADZ JANUCIK
 Senior VP, Association Affairs, NCTA

GRACE KILLELEA
 Senior VP, Talent, Comcast

MICHELLE KIM
 Group VP and Chief Counsel, Programming, Time Warner Cable

CHRISTINA MILLER
 Senior VP, Turner Sports Strategy/Marketing/Programming and Cartoon Network Enterprises, Turner Broadcasting System

STEPHANIE MITCHKO
 VP, Interactive Platform, Cablevision Systems

LISA SCHWARTZ
 Executive VP, Distribution and Business Development, IFC Entertainment

DIANE TRYNESKI
 Senior VP, Broadcast, Studio Operations and Engineering, HBO CLASS OF 2010

JENNIFER CASERTA
 Executive VP and General Manager, IFC

JENNIFER DANGAR
 Senior VP, Domestic Distribution, Discovery Communications

KRISTINE FAULKNER
 VP, Product Development and Management, Cox Communications

MELANI GRIFFITH
 Senior VP, Programming and Video Services, Insight Communications

CATHY HETZEL
 President, Advanced Media and Information, Rentrak

PEARLENA IGBOKWE
 Senior VP, Original Programming, Showtime

DIANA KEREKES
 VP, Video Content, Comcast

KATHLEEN MAYO
 Executive VP, Consumer Operations, Cablevision Systems

GAIL MacKINNON
 Executive VP and Chief Government Relations Officer, Time Warner Cable

SUE NAEGLE
 President, HBO Entertainment

TONIA O’CONNOR
 Executive VP, Distribution, Sales and Marketing, Univision

RITA TUZON
 Executive VP and General Counsel, Fox Networks Group CLASS OF 2009

PEGGY BALLARD
 Senior Director, Worldwide Service Provider Marketing, Cisco Systems

ALINA FALCÓN
 Executive VP and Operating Manager, Univision

JENNIFER GAISKI
 Senior VP, Content Acquisition, Comcast

JOAN GILLMAN
 Executive VP and President of Media Sales, Time Warner Cable

KATE JUERGENS
 Executive VP of Original Programming and Development, ABC Family

VICKI LINS
 Chief Marketing Officer, Canoe Ventures

GWEN MARCUS
 Executive VP and General Counsel, Showtime Networks

PATRICIA McCASKILL
 Senior VP of Programming, Suddenlink Communications

EILEEN O’NEILL
 President and General Manager, TLC

KATHY PAYNE
 VP of Programming, Cox Communications

DIANE ROBINA
 President, FearNet, Comcast Programming Group CLASS OF 2008

JANICE AROUH
 Senior VP, Network Distribution and Service, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel

SUSAN BUNDA
 Executive VP, Content and Strategy, CNN Worldwide

JACKIE DE CRINIS
 Senior VP of Original Scripted Series Programming, USA Network

CHARLOTTE FIELD
 Senior VP, Testing and Operations, Comcast

ROSA GATTI
 Senior VP, Corporate Communications and Outreach, ESPN

BROWN JOHNSON
 Executive VP and Executive Creative Director, Nickelodeon; Preschool General Manager, Noggin

AMY TYKESON
 President and CEO, BendBroadband

SANDY WAX
 President, PBS Kids Sprout

MARY WHITE
 President, Central Division, Charter Communications

MELINDA WITMER
 Executive VP and Chief Programming Officer, Time Warner Cable CLASS OF 2007

COLLEEN ABDOULAH
 President, WideOpenWest

CATHY AVGIRIS
 Senior VP and General Manager, Comcast Voice Services

DEBBY BEECE
 President of Programming and Marketing, Oxygen Media

FRANCES BERWICK
 Executive VP of Programming and Production, Bravo Network

NANCY DUBUC
 Executive VP and General Manager, The History Channel

MICHELE GANELESS
 Executive VP and General Manager, Comedy Central

JILL LUCKETT
 Senior VP of Program Network Policy, NCTA

LINDA McMAHON
 CEO, World Wrestling Entertainment

MARILYN O’CONNELL
 Senior VP of Video Solutions, Verizon Communications

ELOISE SCHMITZ
 Senior VP of Strategic Planning, Charter Communications CLASS OF 2006

SHARI ANNE BRILL
 VP and Director, Programming, Carat USA

LOUISE HENRY BRYSON
 President, Distribution and Affiliate Sales Development, Lifetime Entertainment Services; Executive VP and General Manager, Lifetime Movie Network

CHRISTINE DRIESSEN
 Executive VP and CFO, ESPN

PATRICIA GOTTESMAN
 Executive VP, Product Management and Marketing, Cablevision Systems

SUE ANN HAMILTON
 Executive VP, Programming, Charter Communications

CAROL HEVEY
 Executive VP, Operations, Time Warner Cable Carolinas Region

KIM MARTIN
 Executive VP and General Manager, WE tv

LORI McFARLING
 Senior VP, Distribution, Discovery Communications

CHRISTINA NORMAN
 President, MTV

REBECCA SCILINGO
 VP, Integration and Deployment, Comcast

SUZANNE SCOTT
 Network Executive Producer, Fox News

CATHY WEEDEN
 VP and General Manager, Sunshine Network CLASS OF 2005

NOMI BERGMAN
 Executive VP, Strategy and Development, Advance/Newhouse Communications

DEBORAH BLACKWELL
 Senior VP and General Manager, SoapNet

STEPHANIE CAMPBELL
 Executive VP, Programming, DirecTV

LAUREN CORRAO
 Senior VP, Original Programming and Head of Development, Comedy Central

LISA GERSH
 Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Oxygen Media

JILL GREENTHAL
 Senior Managing Director, Corporate Advisory Services, The Blackstone Group

MICHELE JAMES
 Chief Talent Scout and Co-Founder, James and Co.

SUZANNE KEENAN
 Senior VP, Customer Service, Comcast

STACEY LYNN KOERNER
 Executive VP and Director of Global Research and Planning, Viacom

HARRIET NOVET
 VP, Time Warner Cable of New York and New Jersey

SUSAN SWAIN
 Executive VP and Co-Chief Operating Officer, C-SPAN

MEREDITH WAGNER
 Executive VP, Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Lifetime Television

PANDIT WRIGHT
 Senior Executive VP, Human Resources And Administration, Discovery Communications

LINDA YACCARINO
 Executive VP and General Manager, Turner Entertainment Sales and Marketing

LAUREN ZALAZNICK
 President, Bravo and Trio, NBCUniversal Cable

JENNY ALONZO
 NAMIC President/VP, Creative Services and Production, Lifetime Television

BRIDGET BAKER
 Senior VP, Cable Distribution, NBC Cable

ITALIA COMMISSO WEINAND
 Senior VP, Programming, Human Resources, Mediacom Communications

LYNNE COSTANTINI
 VP, Programming, Time Warner Cable

LEE ANN DALY
 Senior VP, Marketing, ESPN

KRISTIN DOLAN
 Senior VP, Digital Product Management, Cablevision Systems

ELLEN EAST
 VP, Communications and Investor Relations, Cox Communications

BETSY FRANK
 Executive VP, Research and Planning, MTV Networks

ANDREA GREENBERG
 President, Distribution, Rainbow Sports Networks

DENA KAPLAN
 Senior VP, Marketing, GSN

LYNN PICARD
 Executive VP and General Manager, Lifetime Television

JESSICA REIF COHEN
 First VP, Senior Media and Entertainment Research Analyst, Merrill Lynch

DEBORA WILSON
 Chief Operating Officer, The Weather Channel and The Weather Channel Interactive CLASS OF 2003

AMY BANSE
 VP, Programming Investments, Comcast

MARY-ELLIS BUNIM
 Executive Producer and Co-Founder, Bunim/Murray Productions

MAE DOUGLAS
 Senior VP and Chief People Officer, Cox Communications

DANIELLE GELBER
 VP, Original Programming, Showtime Networks

PAMELA EULER HALLING
 Senior VP, Marketing and Programming, Insight Communications

KATHY JOHNSON
 Executive VP, NAMIC

LAUREEN ONG
 President, National Geographic Channel

ELLEN SCHNED
 Senior VP, National Accounts and Affiliate Marketing, Court TV

LINDA SIMENSKY
 Senior VP, Original Animation, Cartoon Network

CAROLYN STRAUSS
 Executive VP, Original Programming, HBO

DOMINIQUE TELSON
 VP, Original Programming, Showtime Networks

SUSAN WHITING
 President and CEO, Nielsen Media Research

CYMA ZARGHAMI
 Executive VP and General Manager, Nickelodeon CLASS OF 2002

NICOLE BROWNING
 President, Affiliate Sales and Marketing, MTV Networks

SHERITA CAESAR
 VP and General Manager, Subscriber Network Services, Scientific Atlanta

JILL CAMPBELL
 Operations VP, Cox Communications

MIRANDA CURTIS
 President, Liberty Media International

SUSAN MARSHALL
 Senior VP, AT&T Broadband

CHRIS MOSELEY
 Executive VP, Worldwide Marketing, Crown Media Holdings

SHEILA NEVINS
 Executive VP, Original Programming, HBO

ABBE RAVEN
 General Manager and Executive VP, The History Channel

PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM
 President and CEO, CNBC

BARBARA YORK
 Senior Industry Affairs VP and Chief Administrative Officer, NCTA CLASS OF 2001

CHAR BEALES
 President/CEO, Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing

MARY PAT BLAKE
 Senior VP, Marketing, Charter Communications

ANN CARLSEN
 Founder and Chairman, Carlsen Resources

KATHLEEN DORE
 President, Bravo Networks

JUDY GIRARD
 Senior VP and General Manager, Food Network

YVETTE GORDON
 Interactive Technologies Director, SeaChange International

BONNIE HAMMER
 Executive VP and General Manager, Sci Fi Channel

KIM KELLY
 Executive VP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Insight Communications

DEBRA LEE
 President and Chief Operating Officer, Black Entertainment Television

ANN MONTGOMERY
 Senior VP, Operations, Adelphia Communications

DAWN TARNOFSKY-OSTROFF
 Executive VP, Entertainment, Lifetime Television

MAGGIE BELLVILLE
 Executive Operations VP, Cox Communications

CAROLE BLACK
 President and CEO, Lifetime Television

CHRISTIE HEFNER
 Chairman and CEO, Playboy Enterprises

MINDY HERMAN
 President and CEO, In Demand LLC

BROOKE JOHNSON/DELIA FINE
 Executive VP and General Manager; Original Films, Drama, Performing Arts VP, A&E Network

JUDITH McHALE
 President and Chief Operating Officer, Discovery Communications

PAM McKISSICK/LUCY HOOD
 President and Chief Operating Officer, TV Guide Networks; Senior VP and General Manager, Sneak Prevue

ROSEMARIE NYE
 Cable Communications VP, Lucent Technologies

PAT THOMPSON
 Senior VP, Daniels and Associates

MAGGIE WILDEROTTER
 President and CEO, Wink Communications CLASS OF 1999

BETTY COHEN
 President, Cartoon Network

DEBORAH LATHEN
 Cable Services Bureau Chief, Federal Communications Commission

GERALDINE LAYBOURNE
 Chairman, Oxygen Media

MARGARET LOESCH
 President and CEO, Odyssey Network

KATE McENROE
 President, American Movie Classics, AMC Networks

JUDY McGRATH
 President, MTV Networks

SUSAN PACKARD
 Chief Operating Officer, Home & Garden Television

JAN PETERS/JULIE BERG/JUDITH ALLEN
 President and CEO; Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer; Senior VP, Video, MediaOne Group

FRAN SHEA
 Acting President, E! Networks

ANNE SWEENEY
 President, Disney/ABC Cable Networks