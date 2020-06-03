KTRK-TV Will Air Protest-Related Town Hall

ABC affiliate KTRK-TV Houston will air a virtual town hall June 4 stemming from the current unrest over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

The one-hour program will air at 7-8 p.m. and focus on the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

(Image credit: KTRK)

It will be hosted by anchors Melanie Lawson and Chauncey Glover and look at issues dating back to the start of the civil rights movement to current, turbulent, times.

Viewers can submit questions online and the program will stream on Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13’s connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.